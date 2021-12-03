Schools to function as usual

Bengaluru

03 December 2021 01:19 IST

Amidst fears of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus spreading after two cases were reported in Bengaluru, the Department of Public Instruction on Thursday stated that schools will continue as usual for now.

R. Vishal, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said they would follow whatever the Technical Advisory Committee advises. “We are keeping a close watch on schools and taking all precautionary measures. We believe the benefit of conducting offline classes for students has been immense,” he said.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said there was initial panic among parents but most were waiting for the government to decide its next course of action. “School managements are being very careful and following all the SOPs. The government needs to come up with SOPs to prevent crowding outside school campuses in eateries and on the streets," he said.

