Schools skip Kannada workshop

As many as 130 private schools across Bengaluru will receive a notice for skipping a workshop organised on Friday by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education in association with Kannada Development Authority (KDA) regarding implementation of Kannada as the first and second language.

All schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations as well as International General Certificate of Secondary Education were invited for the workshop. Only 380 out of the 510 schools sent their representatives.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said, “We will issue a notice to the schools which were not present in the workshop and seek an explanation.”

The Kannada Language Learning Act 2015, which came into effect from the 2017-2018 academic year, mandates that all schools introduce Kannada as the first or second language in a phased manner. While authorities from KDA say that, as per their data, over 159 schools in Bengaluru are not following the rule, the department’s data indicates that only 21 schools in the city are not complying.

Mr. Suresh Kumar acknowledged that some schools are not complying with the department’s directions. "During my visit to schools, I have realised that some have no teachers who are qualified to teach Kannada.”

Some school managements wanted to know if there is an option to teach Kannada as the third language, but the department categorically stated that it needs to be taught as the first or second language.

Several Kannada teachers rued the lack of time to teach Kananda.

In response, Commissioner for Public Instruction K.G. Jagadeesha said, "It is mandatory for schools to allot 5 periods a week for Kannada second language and 6 periods a week for first language."

The principal of a city-based school urged the department to bring out a policy making it mandatory for teachers to learn Kannada. He said that only 30% of the 180 teachers in his school speak Kannada. To this, the Minister said that they would examine this proposal seriously.