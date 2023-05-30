ADVERTISEMENT

Schools reopen, classes will begin on May 31

May 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Bengaluru

Classes will start officially on May 31, along with an induction programme, and midday meals

The Hindu Bureau

Children of the Kannada primary school at Padmanabhanagar attending school after schools reopened in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

After 49 days of summer vacation, schools reopened on Monday for the academic year of 2023-24 with moderate footfall of students across the State.

Abiding by the instructions of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), teachers were busy cleaning the premises. They were also busy preparing the timetable, assignments, lesson plans, and others.

In most government, private and aided schools, the student footfall was moderate. Textbooks and uniforms were distributed to the government and aided school children.

Chikkadevegowda, headmaster, Government High School, Agara, said: “We were tracking the students since fifteen days by calling the parents and informed them to send the children to school on Monday. Therefore, 90% of the students were present on the first day of the academic year. We conducted half-day classes for the students with extra-curricular activities like singing, dancing, and others. Students were introduced to each other.”

Most private schools started classes for Class X students a week ago and the rest of the classes were started on Monday.

Harshakumar N., chairman of Sadhana Public School, Kanakapura Road, said, “Since one week we are conducting the classes for Class X students. However, the rest of the classes started on Monday. But, the student footfall is low and it will improve within two or three days.”

