Schools remove fee structure from their websites

This follows government announcement that managements can charge only 70% of tuition fee for 2020-21 academic year

Many schools in the city have removed the fee structure from their websites and internal portals. This follows the announcement by Department of Primary and Secondary Education on January 29 that school managements can charge parents only 70% of the tuition fees for the current 2020-21 academic year.

Parents allege that this is a move to hike tuition fees as the government has banned school managements from accepting donations or charging optional fees for certain facilities, such as extra-curricular activities or transport.

A woman whose son is enrolled in a CBSE-affiliated school in north Bengaluru said that the school had removed the fee structure from the portal as the tuition fee comprises only a portion of the total amount she has to pay. “The school charges fees under 21 sub-heads. Collecting only 70% of the tuition fee will reduce the total fee structure by half. The management probably wants to increase the tuition fee and tweak the breakup of sub-heads,” she said.

While many schools affiliated to the State board calculate tuition fees by taking into account their recurring expenditure, which includes the salaries of their staff, central board schools charge a significant chunk for their infrastructure and extra-curricular fees.

B.N. Yogananda, a member of the Karnataka State Private Schools Parents Associations Coordination Committee, said that they had received several complaints that schools were trying to hike tuition fees. “If school managements try to increase the tuition fee or charge parents under other categories, we will complain to the district-level committee,” he said.

He urged parents to check the fee they paid in the last academic year (2019-20) and pay only 70% of that amount.

SSLC students in a spot

The State government had said that school managements will have to refund the excess fee or adjust the amount against the next academic year’s fee if parents had already paid it in full. However, an adjustment in the fee for the next academic year is not a feasible option for SSLC students in Class X.

Parents, who have already paid the full amount, have demanded a refund. Parents who are planning to shift their children to other schools have also demanded a refund.