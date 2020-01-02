Schools prepare for class seven examinations

With the State government undecided on whether to conduct a public examination for class seven for the 2019-20 academic year, private schools have begun preparations to conduct their school-level examinations in March this year.

D. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said they have started preparations to conduct school-level examinations in February or March as there is no official order from the government. He said that several schools have already announced the timetable for the school-level examinations.

With about two months left for the examinations, students as well as teachers are anxious. Teachers are preparing students for a public examination while some managements are conducting mock examinations similar to preparatory examinations.

“The State government mooted the idea in October, but is yet to take a decision. They should be in a position to understand the anxiety of students. They should make an official announcement soon on whether there would be a public examination,” said Umesh V., parent of a class seven student.

During the phone-in programme chaired by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar in December, several students asked if the examinations will be conducted. The Minister replied that the decision would be announced shortly, but the department is yet to make an announcement.

The move to conduct a public examination had drawn flak from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR). The commission had issued a notice to the department over plans to conduct a public exam for Class VII as it is against the mandate of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and other constitutional provisions.

The commission had mooted a regular exam to be conducted in the classroom by the subject teacher in a child-friendly environment. The commission had said that this process would help analyse the skills acquired by the child without subjecting him or her to stress.