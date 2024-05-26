Schools part of THiS programme achieve good results in CBSE and ICSE Class 10 and 12 exams 

The schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme have excelled in the CBSE, ICSE, and ISC Class 10 and 12 examinations, the results of which were announced recently.

In CBSE Class 10 exam, Auden School, Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru, has got 100% results with 25 distinctions and five first classes. Kushal, who secured 94.83%, has emerged as the school topper.

In Sri Vidyalakshmi International School, BEL Layout, Anjananagara, 24 students secured distinctions and 23 students got first class marks.

Dev In National School, Sahakarnagar, has achieved 100% results with 57 distinctions and five first classes. Nishanth G.S. has secured 97.6% marks and emerged as the school topper.

In ICSE Class 10 results, Bunt’s Sangha RNS Vidyaniketan, Vijayanagar, has got 100% results and 116 students got high distinctions and 23 got distinctions. Khushi M. has become the school topper by securing 98%.

Carmel High School, Basaveshwaranagar, has got 100% results with 66 distinctions among 85 students who appeared for the examination. Yash Chordia has secured 97.8% marks and has emerged as the school topper.

This year, 27 students of VLS International School, Basaveshwaranagar, have achieved distinctions and Supreeth N. has become the school topper by securing 97.4% marks.

Indian Public School, Turuvekere, Tumakuru district, has achieved 100% results and Pranav Y. has bagged the school topper cap with 99% marks.

Among 137 students who appeared for the exam in St. Francis De Sales Public School, Hebbagodi, as many as 126 got distinctions. K. Harshavardhan has secured 99.6% marks and emerged as the school topper. In ISC (Class 12) results, among 25 students who appeared for the exam, 23 got distinctions. Sanjana Atreya G.S. has secured 95.3% marks and become the school topper.

In Auden Public School, Giringar, as many as 20 students have scored above 90% and 20 students above 80%. Harshith Gowda B.M., who secured 98%, has emerged as the school topper.

In Presidency School, Nandini Layout, among the 146 students who appeared for the exam, 141 got distinctions. Ruhi Deshpande has emerged as the school topper with 99% score.

Lady Vailankanni High School, Varthur, has got eight distinctions and 19 first classes. Harshitha R. has got 96% marks and become the school topper.