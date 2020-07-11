Schools part of THiS excel in board exams

Bengaluru

11 July 2020 19:59 IST

Students from schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme achieved excellent results in Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC examinations, the results of which were announced on June 10.

New Cambridge English School, RPC Layout, had 100% pass results, with 173 of 203 students securing distinction. Harsh S., who secured 98.83%, emerged the school topper.

In Vidyashilp Academy, Yelahanka, 109 of 152 students scored 90% and above in the ICSE examination, while in Class 12, four of the 27 students secured 90% and above. In Class 10, Mrithika Basker (99%) was the topper. Topper in the Class 12 ISC examination are Rohit Kamath with 91.25% (Science), Chaitanya Jaishankar with 95.5% (Humanities), Aditi Naveen Patil with 95% (Commerce), and Manasa Dhwani, who scored 91.75% (Commerce and Humanities).

Mitra Academy, Arakere, too achieved cent percent pass results, with 29 of 50 students scoring 90% and above marks. Drithi P., who secured 98.17%, is the school topper.

At Ryan International School, Kundalahalli, 122 of the 286 students secured distinction. Shreya Bansal, with 98.4%, emerged topper among Class 10 students. Cathy Anand, with 94.75% in Science, and A. Sankari Meena (85.75%) in Commerce are toppers in Class 12.

In VLS International School, Basaveshwaranagar, 35 of the 52 students secured distinction. Aishwaryaa U., with 96%, is the school topper.

Bunts’ Sangha RNS Vidyaniketan, Vijayanagar, achieved 100% pass results, with 100 of the 171 securing distinction. Amogh Sreenivas B.K. (98.6%) is the school topper.

Students of St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road, achieved excellence in both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Hardik Jajodia (98.5%) topped the ICSE examination, while Vedhas Balaji (98.25%) in Science and Gunjan P. Khanted (98.25%) in Commerce are the Class 12 toppers.

Christ Academy (ICSE), Koppa-Begur Road, achieved 100% pass results in both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Gayana Shree A.N. (99%) topped Class 10. In the ISC examination, Barkha Goyal secured 98% in Science.

In Ryan International School, Yelahanka, all the 134 students passed, while 42 scored 90% and above. Ayush Bhargav, who got 97.8%, is the school topper.

St. Antony’s Public School, T.C. Palya, too, saw all its students clear the board examination; Manish R., who secured 88%, is the school topper.