Schools offer discounts, fee ‘negotiation’ to attract students

Attractive discounts and avenues to bargain are no longer limited to the city’s shopping hubs. As private schools are mushrooming in the city, managements of institutions that are new or of those opening new branches are wooing parents with “discounts” and offers of “negotiation” with regard to tuition fees to get higher enrolments.

Many schools have also roped in agents who have been told that they would get a commission for every child admitted.

The discounts offered are based on the number of seats left vacant: the more the number of vacant seats, the higher the discount. In addition, parents have also been told that they would get a higher discount if they refer other children for admissions.

Different fees

Swati S., a parent, said she got a 15% discount on her daughter’s school fee as she had referred her neighbour’s children to the same school located in Nagarabhavi. “Apart from the early bird discount, we also got an additional discount,” she said.

Deepika Bhansali Jain, who recently moved into the city, said she approached a school in Vijayanagar for her daughter’s admission and during a counselling session, she was told that the fees was “negotiable”.

“The school representative initially told us we have to pay ₹55,000 as admission fee and another ₹97,000 as academic fee, but they were open to negotiation. The following day, however, we were told that the school could not offer discount as only two seats were vacant in LKG,” she said.

Parents such Ms. Jain were agitated as the fee structure differed from one child to another, although they were being imparted the same education.

‘No other option’

But school managements said they were left with no option to ensure that they had the required number of students. A school management member said, “We have no option. We have to do everything we can to get more students. It is not economical to run classes for 10 or 15 students as we have to pay salary and also incur infrastructural expenditure, and so we have to make efforts to get as many students as we can. Moreover, if the school is new, parents are not willing to send their children in the first year as they are unsure of the quality of education. So providing discount in fee will help us.”