‘Schools insisting on payment of fees will be issued show-cause notice’

A few private schools in Bengaluru are in the dock for allegedly asking parents to pay the fees by mid-April despite the Department of Primary and Secondary Education asking all schools to put off the admission process for the time being.

Several parents have written to the department complaining about a school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education in Banashankari, which has given the deadline of April 15 to pay the fee of ₹2.5 lakh for 2020-21 academic year.

One of the complainants, in a letter to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, said: “We have observed in the media that the fee for the academic year 2020-21 should not be collected in the current situation. But we received a message/e-mail from the school asking us to pay the fee before April 15. Kindly look into the issue.”

Department of Public Instruction officials said they will issue show-cause notices to schools that are pressurising parents to pay the fees. “At this juncture, school managements cannot harass any parent,” said an official.

A father whose child has got admission in a school in Indiranagar said that they were asked to pay the fee by April 10. “The management has told us to pay ₹1.5 lakh in two instalments. They have stated that as the school is practising social distancing, parents can pay the fee online. But these are trying times, and we would like to save the money to manage our needs for the next month. We are hoping that the school management understands this and relaxes the order,” he said.

A parent of a class six child stated, “The lockdown has affected my business. Even though my business has stopped, I will have to pay my staff. I will not be able to pay the fees,” he said.