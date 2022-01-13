Schools in Bengaluru to remain closed till January end

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and fears that the positivity rate will continue to increase, schools in Bengaluru will remain closed to students from Classes I to IX till January 31. The decision to extend the suspension of physical classes till the end of the month was taken at a meeting convened by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh with education officials on Wednesday.

However, the Minister advised Deputy Commissioners and Department of Primary and Secondary Education officials not to close schools in a hurry in other districts. He said that schools need not be closed if the positivity rate was within 5%. The DCs on Tuesday were given the authority to take a call on whether schools should remain closed after consulting with officials from the Health and Family Welfare and Public Instruction departments.

Officers at the block level have been instructed to visit schools and take stock of the situation. “The Block Education Officers (BEOs) should visit schools in their jurisdiction and update the Deputy Commissioners about the situation every day,” Mr Nagesh said.

He reiterated that unlike during the previous waves of pandemic, the department will not close schools across the State.

Sources in the department said that district officials have been advised to close schools for three or four days if cases are detected in a school. “Entire districts and taluks should not be closed if a few cases are detected in one institution. The academic life of students should not suffer,” said an official.

On the padayatra

Mr. Nagesh expressed concern over the health of schoolchildren because of the ongoing Congress Mekedatu padayatra.

Speaking to presspersons after a meeting, Mr. Nagesh said, “We are worried about the health of the schoolchildren as Congress workers have gone to schools in larger numbers. We will seek a report from the BEOs about the recent participation of schoolchildren,” he said.