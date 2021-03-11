Schools holding lower primary classes on campus to face action

Bengaluru

11 March 2021

Minister hints at possibility errant schools being disaffiliated

The State government has decided to initiate action against private schools that are holding classes for lower primary students — classes one to five — on campus. This comes in the backdrop of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Benglauru and other parts of Karnataka.

In a Twitter post, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said it has been noticed that some private schools were conducting offline classes even for lower primary classes though the government had not granted them permission to do so. He suggested that the Department of Public Instruction consider disaffiliating errant schools for violating the norms.

When contacted, education officials said they have been receiving complaints from parents who are worried about putting their children at risk. Sources said this was especially common in rural areas.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said Mr. Sudhakar discussed the issue with him. “This has also come to the notice of the department of public instructions. Deputy directors at the district level have been directed to initiate action against such schools that are violating government norms," he said.

It was only on January 1 that the State government had given permission for schools to run classes on campus in a phased manner for high school and upper primary classes.

Schools blame parents

However, many school managements, while acknowledging that they were conducting classes on campus, alleged that they were being pressurised to do so by parents themselves. “Many parents are refusing to pay the fees if we do not hold offline classes,” said a private school management member.

Currently, the State government has granted permission to conduct offline classes for classes six and above across the State except Bengaluru Urban and areas around the Karnataka and Kerala border. In those districts, only students from classes seven and above can travel to campuses to attend lectures.