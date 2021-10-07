School vandalised

Bengaluru

07 October 2021 02:01 IST

Thieves burgled a government school in Hegganahalli and made off with books, stationery and documents. The headmaster of the school filed the complaint on Monday morning. The police suspect that the incident took place on the weekend.

The locks were broken with stones and study material issued by the government for the children was stolen. In his complaint, the headmaster said the school had been vandalised many times in the past.

