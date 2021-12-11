School van drivers arrested for vandalising parked vehicles

Bengaluru

11 December 2021 20:24 IST

The Kamakshipalya police on Saturday arrested two school van drivers who allegedly vandalised five vehicles that were parked in and around their school. The vandalism was discovered in the morning when vehicle owners found out that their vehicles had been damaged and windshields smashed.

The police rushed to the spot and after a detailed investigation zeroed in on the two drivers, Tony, 36, and Shivkumar, 23. Both drove vans for a school in the area.

According to the police, the duo used to have frequent arguments with the owners of the vehicles who would park their vehicles outside the school gates and sometimes even on the school grounds obstructing the movement of their vans. “When arguments and warnings yielded no result, the duo decided to damage the vehicles to teach their owners a lesson. They have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer.

