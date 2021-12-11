Bengaluru

School van drivers arrested for vandalising parked vehicles

The Kamakshipalya police on Saturday arrested two school van drivers who allegedly vandalised five vehicles that were parked in and around their school. The vandalism was discovered in the morning when vehicle owners found out that their vehicles had been damaged and windshields smashed.

The police rushed to the spot and after a detailed investigation zeroed in on the two drivers, Tony, 36, and Shivkumar, 23. Both drove vans for a school in the area.

According to the police, the duo used to have frequent arguments with the owners of the vehicles who would park their vehicles outside the school gates and sometimes even on the school grounds obstructing the movement of their vans. “When arguments and warnings yielded no result, the duo decided to damage the vehicles to teach their owners a lesson. They have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 8:24:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/school-van-drivers-arrested-for-vandalising-parked-vehicles/article37934001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY