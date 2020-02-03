Bengaluru

School attempts to penalise students for speaking in Kannada

more-in

Backs off following objection by Kannada Development Authority

A private unaided school, which had allegedly issued orders to penalise students for speaking in Kannada in the premises, came under fire from the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) on Monday.

The KDA had received complaints from parents alleging that SLS International Gurukul in Horamavu had issued a circular stating that students who speak in Kannada would be penalised ₹50. The circular, a copy of which is with The Hindu, stated that if students are caught for the second time speaking in Kannada, they will have to pay ₹100. The circular was issued last week and came into force on January 30.

KDA officials, including its chairperson T.S. Nagabharana, visited the school. The management apologised for issuing such a circular and termed it a mistake. School authorities said that the circular will be withdrawn on Tuesday.

The school claimed to be implementing Kannada as a language and said that all students were studying it as per the rules.

It is learnt that KDA has decided to recommend to the Department of Public Instruction to disaffiliate the school citing lack of qualified teachers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 11:13:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/school-to-penalise-students-if-they-speak-in-kannada/article30728789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY