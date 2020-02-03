School attempts to penalise students for speaking in Kannada

A private unaided school, which had allegedly issued orders to penalise students for speaking in Kannada in the premises, came under fire from the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) on Monday.

The KDA had received complaints from parents alleging that SLS International Gurukul in Horamavu had issued a circular stating that students who speak in Kannada would be penalised ₹50. The circular, a copy of which is with The Hindu, stated that if students are caught for the second time speaking in Kannada, they will have to pay ₹100. The circular was issued last week and came into force on January 30.

KDA officials, including its chairperson T.S. Nagabharana, visited the school. The management apologised for issuing such a circular and termed it a mistake. School authorities said that the circular will be withdrawn on Tuesday.

The school claimed to be implementing Kannada as a language and said that all students were studying it as per the rules.

It is learnt that KDA has decided to recommend to the Department of Public Instruction to disaffiliate the school citing lack of qualified teachers.