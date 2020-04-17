School syllabus for 2020-21 likely to be reduced

State syllabus textbooks for the 2020-21 academic year will be revised and the Department of Primary and Secondary Education plans to omit a few chapters and reduce the syllabus for all classes.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said officials of the department have been directed to submit a proposal on the same by conducting meetings with experts. Sources said he has asked officer to do so as per the guidelines of National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT).

This is after private school managements made a similar request to the government as the 2020-21 academic year is likely to be reduced because of the lockdown.

Online classes

At the meeting with officials of the department, the Minister also directed them to allow online classes only if fees are not being demanded from the students. K.G. Jagadeesha, Commissioner of Public Instruction, said that a circular would be issued in this regard and to ensure that parents were not put to hardship in the name of online classes.