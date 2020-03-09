School suspends classes following COVID-19 rumours

Following rumours that a parent of a child tested positive for COVID-19, The Deens Academy on Monday decided to suspend classes for all classes of the school until further notice. The Health and Family Welfare Department, however, denies that a positive case has been reported in the State.

Shanthi Menon, Principal, said that it was unfortunate that a mail that was meant for internal communication was leaked on social media. “I sent this mail to ask my teachers to be calm and not to over-react to the situation. I had received a mail from the parent who said that he was in the high risk category for COVID. He and his family will be on quarantine and therefore sent out this mail,” she said. The school was supposed to close for summer vacations on March 31.

Asked why she had stated that a patient was screened positive for coronavirus in her email, she said it was based on rumours spread in the school. “One internal mail was misinterpreted and circulated that created unnecessary panic,” Ms. Menon said.

The school has around 1,700 students and 160 teachers. The school management stated that it was taking all precautionary measures and the classrooms were washed with Dettol every day. Besides sending mails to parents not to send their children to school if they had cough, cold or fever, she said that the students were also screened everyday at school.

Confusion regarding holiday

As a precautionary measure, the Department of Public Instruction late on Sunday night had announced that all pre-primary classes of government, aided and unaided schools would be suspended until further notice. While some school managements sent messages to parents in the morning stating that it was a holiday, many parents learnt about it only after reaching the school. Several working parents had to make alternative arrangements for their children. “My child’s day care has also said that it would be closed and I will have to skip work to take care of my child,” said Prajwala S., parent of a five year old.