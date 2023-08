August 04, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The principal and owner of a private school in Gunjur in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old student on August 3. He has been booked under POCSO Act. He was arrested on August 4.

The 10-year-old girl is in class 2. She suffers from dyslexia.

Police sources said she was raped by the 65-year-old school principal and owner in an empty classroom on August 3 around 11.30 a.m.

