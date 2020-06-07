Bengaluru

School holds drive-thru graduation ceremony for students

Graduating students of the Class of 2020 of the Canadian International School (CIS) Bangalore were given a farewell and send off at a ‘Drive Thru’ graduation’ ceremony on Saturday.

Students donned their traditional caps and gowns, received their diplomas, and bid farewell to their teachers and the school while remaining in their cars. Prior to this, the school held a digital graduation ceremony last week where all the 67 students, parents, teachers, and other CIS community members joined in.

On Sunday, more than half of the graduating batch, took part through the graduation.

Coronavirus
