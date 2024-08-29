ADVERTISEMENT

School gets hoax bomb threat email

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Panic gripped the reception staff of The Indian Public School situated near Manyata Tech Park in Nagawara after they received a bomb threat via email on Thursday (Aug 29) morning. The Govindapura police rushed to the spot, conducted a thorough check and declared it a hoax.

The email from coldghost456@gmail.com was received by the Indian Public School at around 6.57 am.

Padmini Raghavendra, the complainant, said the email was sent to the school’s email ID from a person who identified himself as ‘Father Kodachi’. “The email claimed that bombs were planted on five pipelines surrounding the school and they would explode at around 1.30 pm,” the complaint said.

The Govindapura police have registered a case under Section 66F (cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for further investigations. The police are checking the source of the email based on the IP address.

