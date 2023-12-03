School bus seized, driver and owner booked for masking registration number plate

December 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Whitefield traffic police on Sunday (Dec. 3) seized a school bus for masking the registration number plate. Based on a complaint raised by a member of the general public on the social media account of the traffic police on November 30, the police tracked down and seized the bus and booked the driver and the owner of the vehicle.

An FIR has been registered against the duo at Whitefield police station. The driver is yet to be traced to ascertain why he masked the registration number plate, a police officer said.

Ever since the city traffic police installed AI-enabled cameras under the Intelligent Traffic Management System to detect traffic violations and issue challans through SMS in December last year, many two-wheeler riders started using fake number plates. They later shifted to masking the registration number plates when a special drive was launched against fake number plate users.

To counter this, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth launched a special drive specifically targeting the manipulation of number plates and traffic police across the city are cracking down on erring motorists and booking them under cheating cases and also slapping hefty fines.