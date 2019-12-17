Bengaluru

School bus driver arrested, out on bail

Four-year-old boy was run over on Monday

The Hebbagodi police have arrested Channappa, 40, driver of the school bus that ran over four-year-old Deekshith after he got down at Sampigenagara on Monday. He has been charged under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the IPC, and released on bail.

Deekshith was a UKG student at St. Peter’s School in Kammasandra.

“The school has declared a holiday for two days. We are waiting for the school to reopen to question the management and take legal action if there was a lapse on the part of the school,” said the police.

