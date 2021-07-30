School association official attacked

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools, escaped with minor injuries when he thwarted an attack by an armed gang outside his house in Jalahalli on Thursday night.

The incident was caught on CCTV. Mr. Kumar was getting down from his car at around 9 p.m. outside his residence, when three men attacked him with lethal weapons. He quickly jumped back into the car and pulled the door towards him to avoid the blows. But the accused continued to attack him, until Mr. Kumar pulled out a gun in self-defence. The attackers fled the scene. He, along with his driver, chased them, but the gang escaped.

Mr. Kumar sustained injuries on his leg and was taken to a hospital. The police who arrived at the scene after the victim alerted the control room said Mr. Kumar’s weapon was licenced. “We have taken up a case and are analyzing CCTV footage from in and around to identify the attackers,” said a police official.