Bengaluru

School accuses RTI activists of extortion, files police complaint

The management claims that the accused demanded and got ₹40,000 in two instalments in March 2021 after threatening to stage a protest outside the school against payment of fees.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The assistant general manager of a private school has filed a complaint against two RTI activists accusing them of extorting money from the management by threatening to stage a protest against fees. Based on a complaint filed by B. Pradeep Kumar of Narayana e-techno school in Kempegowda Layout, the Mahalakshmipuram police filed a case of extortion and criminal intimidation against Yogananda and Suresh Kumar last week .

In his complaint, Pradeep Kumar said that the accused formed ‘Educational Rights Trust’ and ‘Narayana E School Parents Welfare Trust’.

In March, they staged a protest at the school against payment of fees and allegedly warned the management against taking fees from parents.

The accused demanded and got ₹40,000 in two instalments in March 2021 after threatening to stage a protest again, the management alleged.

However, after receiving the money, the accused demanded more money from the principal, Ms. Roopa, threatening to organise one more protest if the money was not paid. Unable to bear the harassment, the management filed a complaint seeking legal action for instigating parents to protest and alleged extortion.


