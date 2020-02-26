Scholars to visit government schools

26 February 2020 23:04 IST

Post doctoral fellows and PhD scholars from Raman Research Institute will spread the message of science

The Raman Research Institute (RRI) has decided to give an impetus to their outreach programmes with the aim of improving science communication and getting more children hooked on to science. It plans to rope in post doctoral fellows and PhD scholars for this exercise.

From March onwards, they will demonstrate science experiments to students in government schools. There are also plans to conduct telescope building workshops for students.

V.G. Subramanian, scientific officer at RRI, said that they wanted to broaden the horizon of young students. “We do not want students to relate science to something they read in textbooks,” he said.

The institute, which was founded by physicist and Nobel laureate C.V. Raman, also organises campus visits. Besides meeting senior professors of the institute, visitors also get an opportunity to see laboratories and the Raman museum. They can also listen to podcasts that have been created by students of RRI and the Indian Institute of Science.

Open Day

The institute will celebrate its Open Day on February 28, which happens to be observed as National Science Day. For the occasion, prefabricated exhibition stalls will be arranged in the labs to display experiments and hold interactive sessions with school children. There will be live experiments and scientific demonstrations on astronomy, space research and astrophysics.

R. Subrahmanyan, director of Raman Research Institute, said that they want people to be motivated to look at this in a scientific manner. “We do not want students to think science is like magic. We want to demonstrate things we do in the lab in a simplified way,” he said.