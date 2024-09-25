Scheme of providing six eggs a week for school children to begin on September 25 , but teachers say prescribed prices are too low

The Karnataka government is set to begin distributing eggs for six days a week to children of classes 1 to 10 in government and aided schools in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation for Development (APF) on Wednesday, amidst concern by teachers who say that procurement prices prescribed by the government do not match the prevailing rates in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Too many norms

The teachers are also unhappy over a slew of norms prescribed by the government for the procurement of eggs that include formation of a school-level purchase committee, getting quotes from a minimum of three qualified suppliers, and suggestion to buy at below-market prices and ensuring competitive prices, as they think these are not practical given the ground realities.

“We used to buy eggs directly from poultry farms. But the government is asking us to buy from wholesalers. But there are no wholesale egg suppliers in most of the taluk centres. How is it possible for us to buy at below-market prices?” wondered a headmaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, boiled eggs were being distributed twice a week as supplementary nutrition to school children, while banana or peanut chikki were being offered as alternatives to those who do not eat eggs.

The government has joined hands with the APF to ensure supply of these nutrients to children in the remaining four days of the week. According to the MoU signed last month, the APF will provide ₹1,500 crore over the next three years for the scheme that would benefit around 55 lakh children.

Lesser unit cost

The government has directed teachers to distribute eggs of good quality with a minimum weight of 50 grams, and fixed the unit cost as ₹6 per egg. Of this, ₹5 is earmarked for the purchase while the fuel cost for boiling the egg is 50 paise, the peeling cost is 30 paise, and the transportation cost is 20 paise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prescribed price level of ₹5 is the cause for concern as egg prices are between ₹5.8 and ₹6.5 in the wholesale market and around ₹7 in the retail market. “Who will supply eggs at ₹5 at a loss of 80 paise to ₹1.5?,” asked another headmaster.

“We welcome the government’s initiative to provide eggs to schoolchildren six days a week. But the government has entrusted the responsibility of procurement and distributing eggs along with cooking on teachers. It will be difficult for teachers to manage as they are already suffering a lot from various extra-curricular activities. The teachers can effectively focus on teaching if the distribution is entrusted to anganwadi centres or local self-help groups/NGOs,” said another teacher.

To be discussed

Speaking to The Hindu, B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner of Public Instruction, said: “Once the scheme is implemented, the revision of unit cost of eggs will be discussed. If necessary, the egg price will be revised. The APF has assured the government of bearing the additional cost if the egg prices are revised.”

She warned of strict action against teachers if they give bananas or chikkis to children instead of eggs by saying that egg prices are high.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.