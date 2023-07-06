July 06, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

A new QR code appears on road signboards in South zone, which when scanned takes you to a page with not only details of the road, but also contact numbers of civic officials and contractors in charge of the road.

The webpage that citizens can access by scanning the QR code has the names and contact numbers of officials and contractors in charge of road engineering, the sweeper assigned to the street, sweeping supervisor, details of waste generated, garbage collector, officials in charge of street lights and fogging of the street, BWSSB officials in charge of water supply and sanitary issues on the road, officers in-charge of handling stray dog and cow menace on the street, pruning trees, among others.

The ‘Road Reader’ project was launched on a pilot basis in South zone. The initiative has drawn appreciation from many citizens, and will likely be scaled up across Bengaluru soon, sources in the civic body said.

Jayaram Raipura, Special Commissioner, South zone, said, “These QR codes are pasted on signboards. Citizens can scan them to go to a page where all the required information about the road and the contact numbers of all civic officials and contractors are listed. This will help citizens to access services better, as a mode of grievance redressal, and also help citizens hold officials and contractors accountable. Whenever officials get transferred or contractors change, it can be updated at the backend, and the QR Code will remain the same.” The cost of implementing the project in the South zone was only ₹15 lakh. The cost of implementing it across Bengaluru is estimated to be around ₹1.2 crore, sources said.

Civic activist N. S. Mukunda of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, and a resident of South zone, said that while the project is a welcome citizen-friendly initiative, more needs to be done to really make it a true instrument of transparency, to help citizens hold the civic body to account.

“Ideally, the webpage should have the complete road history. We need to know the works undertaken on the road, whether the road is under Defect Liability Period as well. This will help citizens be vigilant, and try to prevent corruption. Whenever someone is given permission to dig a road, the details should be put up on the relevant webpage,” he suggested. Adding details of those in charge of the road at other agencies, like Bescom and city plice, will also be helpful.

