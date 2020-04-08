Bengaluru

SBI mobile ATMs

State Bank of India (SBI) has started mobile ATMs in the city effective from April 3. It said this initiative has been taken to help public who are not able to visit ATMs due to the lockdown. The mobile ATMs are getting a good response. Other ATM/ recyclers will function as usual.

