SBI ‘Home Loan Utsav’ on September 18, 19

BENGALURU

17 September 2021 16:53 IST

State Bank of India is organising a ‘Home Loan Utsav’ on September 18 and 19 at its local head office on St. Mark's Road in Bengaluru. The event will be flagged off at 9.30 a.m.

Sixteen real estate developers – Prestige Estates, Brigade Group, Sobha Ltd, Salarpuria Sattva Group, Puravankara Projects, Provident Housing, DS Max properties, Shriram properties, SNN Builders, Co-Evolve Estates, Assetz Property Group, Adarsh Developers, Sumadhura Infracon, RRBC Group, Vaishnavi Infra, Axis Capstone, Casa Grande – will participate in the Utsav.

“SBI has always brought a positive change in the banking industry. We feel this is the right time to bring back our Utsav, which is surely going to create a much-needed boost to the home loan market. This is the right time to invest in a house. We are offering various incentives to make the event a grand success,” said Nand Kishore, Chief General Manager, SBI, Bangalore Circle.

For further details, visit www.homeloanutsav.com.