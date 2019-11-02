Save Western Ghats protest

United Conservation Movement, a non-government organisation, held a protest on Saturday against three projects in core areas of the Western Ghats, which participants said will upset the fragile ecosystem. This includes the Kaiga power plant complex, the Sharavathi underground pumped storage project and a power transmission line from Karnataka to Goa.

Protesters claimed that these policies along with others has put nearly 50 lakh trees in the State at risk. The three projects will see destruction of a minimum of 3.7 lakh mature trees and will divert 376 hectares of forest land in Karnataka.

“A tree is not ready to trap carbon from the atmosphere until it has lived for at least six years. Deforestation disrupts the balance in the environment and hampers the ability of a forest to look after itself,” said Ronald Fernandez, an agriculturalist, who participated in the protest.

Among the demands put forth by UCM was moving of the planned and approved projects away from high-biodiversity patches of forest and water sources.

“The authorities concerned must explain the dire need for these projects, and establish whether their overall benefits outweigh the total cost to society,” said Joseph Hoover, convenor, UCM.