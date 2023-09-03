ADVERTISEMENT

Sathanur police recover more explosives

September 03, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sathanur police recovered a cache of crude bombs from the associates of 28-year-old Sachin Kumar, a notorious crude bomb-maker, arrested in the first week of August after he injured his hand in an accidental explosion.

The police recovered several crude bombs on Sunday in connection with the case and diffused them with the help of the bomb disposal squad, while efforts were on to track down one of Sachin’s key associate Jeevan, who is currently on the run.

Sachin and his family run a pork shop in the village and owned a piggery in Harobele. He used to allegedly hunt wild boars using the explosives hidden in food to attract them.

The bombs would go off and kill the animal, as it bit into the food. He had learnt the art of making low-intensity explosives from his father who used to make explosives to hunt wild boars.

Sachin who sustained burn injuries in the accidental blast is recovering and police are awaiting to ascertain more details about the source of the explosives.

