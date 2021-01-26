Sasikala now asymptomatic

26 January 2021 07:19 IST

Last week, she had tested positive for COVID-19

V.K. Sasikala, aide of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week is now asymptomatic

A health bulletin issued by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) on Monday afternoon stated that she was asymptomatic and was continuously being monitored. She is admitted in Victoria hospital. The bulletin issued by the hospital stated that she is stable and comfortable, walking with support and is consuming food normally. It added that that she was conscious, alert and well-oriented.

Ms. Sasikala reported symptoms such as fever, breathlessness and cough, following which she was admitted to the State-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute before being shifted to Victoria. She was initially diagnosed with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and a COVID-19 test had come negative. However, the second test showed that she was positive for COVID-19 and her CT Thorax reports had suggested that she has severe respiratory infection.

C.R. Jayanthi, Director-cum-Dean of BMCRI, and Ramesh Krishna K., Medical Superintendent, in a media release on Monday stated that her pulse, blood pressure and respiratory rate were all normal. Her oxygen saturation was 98% with two litres of oxygen. Her blood sugar level was 256 as of 8 p.m.