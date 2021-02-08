Sasikala leaves for TN

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, left towards Tamil Nadu from Prestige Golfshire Resort on Monday where she was put up after release from the Central Prison after completing a four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

Amidst tight private security followed by several vehicles of her supporters, the SUV left the resort in a low key affair as the police had denied permission for a procession.

The convoy headed towards Jujuwadi checkpost where hundreds of her supporters had gathered to give her a grand welcome.

The city police are also escorting Ms. Sasikala's convoy. Sources said Ms. Sasikala changed her car near Electronics City before heading towards Attibele check post.