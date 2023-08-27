HamberMenu
Sari thieves strike again in Bengaluru

August 27, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of sari thieves have struck again in the city. This time they targeted a shop in Electronics City and made away with 10 silk saris worth ₹1.5 lakh on Friday.

The accused — a man and two women — walked into the shop posing as prospective customers and started checking many saris saying that the shopping was for a wedding. While one of the two women kept the sales girl busy, the other one slid five expensive silk saris into her specially designed salwar suit and walked out casually. Minutes later, she walked in and and repeated the act before walking out finally.

The theft came to light when the staff found many saris missing and checked the CCTV camera footage to find the trio walking away with the stolen saris.

The Electronics City police have taken up a case. “We have some clues and are working on it to track down the accused,” a police officer said.

It may be recalled that the High Grounds police caught a six-member gang that was stealing silk saris from showrooms posing as prospective customers. The gang had stolen silk saris from shops in Cubbon Park, High Grounds, and Ashoknagar police station limits worth ₹10 lakh.

