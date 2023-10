October 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Kaggadasapura Bengali Association is celebrating its 17th year of Sarbojanin Durga Puja at V.K. Sports Auditorium, Kaggadasapura from October 19 to 24. Apart from puja rituals, there will be performances by artists from Kolkata, Bengaluru artists, and KBA in-house talent on various days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.