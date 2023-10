October 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Kaggadasapura Bengali Association is celebrating its 17th year of Sarbojanin Durga Puja at V.K. Sports Auditorium, Kaggadasapura from October 19 to 24. Apart from puja rituals, there will be performances by artists from Kolkata, Bengaluru artists, and KBA in-house talent on various days.