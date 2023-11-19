HamberMenu
Sandalwood tree stolen from S.J.P College campus

November 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A sandalwood tree on the S.J.P College campus was stolen on Thursday. Principal Sadashiva Murthy filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday.

According to Mr. Murthy, the tree was situated near the high-tech centre on the campus. The college has security staff despite which the accused had chopped the tree and carried it off in a vehicle.

The Vidhana Soudha police have taken up a case under theft and also under the Karnataka Forest Act and efforts are on to track down the accused.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

