Bengaluru

Sandalwood tree stolen from library premises in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 17, 2022 17:14 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 17:15 IST

A sandalwood tree was stolen last week from the City Central Library, South Zone premises, at South End Circle here.

Deputy Director Saraswathi N. filed a complaint with the Jayanagar police station recently. In her complaint, Ms. Saraswathi said that she was in office till 5.30 p.m. and locked the gate at 6 p.m. before returning home.

When she returned to work, she noticed that the tree had been chopped off and stolen.

The library is situated in the busy 3rd Block, Jayanagar, and is hardly a kilometre away from the police station.

The police suspect that the accused might have used a four-wheeler to carry the tree and are analysing the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

