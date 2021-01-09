Sandalwood thieves arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

09 January 2021 00:22 IST

The police have arrested a gang of sandalwood thieves and cracked a recent case of two trees being felled and wood being smuggled out of a farm in Channasandra. A total of 175 kg of sandalwood, valued at ₹9.75 lakh, have been recovered.

The accused are Rajesh, Lokesh, Govindaraj, and Ravi, all in their late twenties. The police have also recovered multiple saws and other tools the gang allegedly used to fell the trees. The police are now interrogating the gang on their possible involvement in other cases of sandalwood theft.

Advertising

Advertising