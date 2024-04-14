Sandalwood producer Soundarya Jagadish found dead

April 14, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kannada cinema producer Soundarya Jagadish, who was recently embroiled in a late-night party controversy at Jet Lag pub run by him, was found dead on Sunday. The Mahalakshmi police have registered a case of unnatural death. However, his body was not handed over for autopsy, sources said.

According to the police, the producer was found dead early on Sunday. The family members rushed him to a private hospital at Rajajinagar. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival to the hospital. The police said a preliminary probe indicated that he was depressed.

Recently, the police had registered a case against his pub for doing business beyond the permissible hours. In the pub, popular actors Darshan, Dali Dhananjay, Rockline Venkatesh and others were reportedly dining. The police had even summoned Mr. Darshan and directed the establishment to be shut for a few days. The police later filed chargesheet saying the pub was hosting a dinner and not a party. This brought relief to everyone involved in the incident.

Jagadish had produced several movies including Appu Pappu featuring his son, Ramlila and Snehitaru. His friends have expressed shock over the incident according to the police.

(Those in distress and those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104)

