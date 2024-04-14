GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sandalwood producer Soundarya Jagadish found dead

April 14, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

Kannada cinema producer Soundarya Jagadish, who was recently embroiled in a late-night party controversy at Jet Lag pub run by him, was found dead on Sunday. The Mahalakshmi police have registered a case of unnatural death. However, his body was not handed over for autopsy, sources said.

According to the police, the producer was found dead early on Sunday. The family members rushed him to a private hospital at Rajajinagar. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival to the hospital. The police said a preliminary probe indicated that he was depressed.

Recently, the police had registered a case against his pub for doing business beyond the permissible hours. In the pub, popular actors Darshan, Dali Dhananjay, Rockline Venkatesh and others were reportedly dining. The police had even summoned Mr. Darshan and directed the establishment to be shut for a few days. The police later filed chargesheet saying the pub was hosting a dinner and not a party. This brought relief to everyone involved in the incident.

Jagadish had produced several movies including Appu Pappu featuring his son, Ramlila and Snehitaru. His friends have expressed shock over the incident according to the police. 

(Those in distress and those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104)

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.