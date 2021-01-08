Sandalwood drug bust: Absconding accused appears before CCB

08 January 2021 07:14 IST

Shivaprakash Chippi, a film producer and businessman, was absconding for five months

Nearly five months after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) uncovered a drug racket allegedly involving a nexus between the film industry and party organisers, the prime accused in the case, Shivaprakash Chippi, appeared before the police for questioning. The film producer and businessman is accused no. 1 in the case.

He had been on the run ever since the CCB registered an FIR against him and others, including Aditya Alva, the son of the late Minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The police are yet to locate Alva.

On Thursday, Chippi, accompanied by his lawyer, turned up at the CCB headquarters where he was questioned for several hours. “He was questioned about his connection with the other accused in the case and about the source of the drugs and the parties he had organised. He was let off after he was told that he would be summoned again if needed,” said a CCB official.

Advertising

Advertising

According to sources, the police found his answers unsatisfactory and may summon him again. Last year, the Supreme Court had issued an interim order directing CCB officials not to take any coercive action against Chippi.

Actor Sanjjana Galrani, another accused in the case, is out on bail, but fellow actor Ragini Dwivedi remains in judicial custody at Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara.

Incidentally, Chippi, who is a close friend of Ragini, had visited the CCB office on Tuesday evening, but had to return without meeting the investigating officer as officials were busy with another case.