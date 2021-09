The rescued sand boa

Bengaluru

26 September 2021 23:16 IST

A sand boa was found in Rajarajeshwarinagar on Sunday. Wildlife conservationists rescued it and released it in the Bannerghatta National Park with permission from the authorities. They urged the public to not beat these snakes up if they spot them as they are non-venomous and harmless.

