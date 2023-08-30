Sanchaya brings back Tempest after more than two years

August 30, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sanchaya, a Kannada theatre troupe that turned 35 recently, is back with one of its most popular productions Tempest, on Thursday, August 31, at Ranga Shankara. The Kannada-language production which was made close to a decade ago, has showcased more than 30 shows across India and is coming back on stage after a two-year-long break.

This play, believed to be William Shakespeare’s final work, showcases his remarkable inspiration drawn from nature. It vividly portrays nature’s fury and serene calmness, skillfully connecting these aspects to human strife and relationships. While possessing the hallmark qualities of one of Shakespeare’s romantic comedies, what sets this play apart is the profound exploration of each character’s quest for self-discovery and identity within the world.

With popular theatre and cine actor Krishna Hebbale in the lead role, along with Vikram Thalialla, Nanda Kumar, Nandan Jonty, and others, this production brings Shakespeare’s masterpiece to life. Directed by Joseph John and featuring a musical score by S.R. Ramakrishna and Utthana Bharighat, this 90-minute performance captivates audiences with its compelling characters. Tickets for the show are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow.