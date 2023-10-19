October 19, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru to help set up a unique Quantum Technology Lab.

Led by Mayank Shrivastava, Associate Professor in Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE), the lab aims to be a pioneering facility dedicated to advanced quantum technologies.

The lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions. With a focus on building indigenous quantum technologies, it will significantly contribute to build local development and putting India’s research innovations on the international map.

“Our partnership with IISc for the establishment of the Quantum Technology Lab is to spearhead breakthroughs in quantum technologies, by empowering skilled workforce, fostering a collaborative innovation, strengthening national competitiveness, and transforming industries with significant societal impact. The technology scale-up will propel India’s focus on quantum innovation and excellence in the global technology landscape,” said Balajee Sowrirajan, CVP & MD of SSIR.

The lab will provide students pursuing higher education, particularly in the field of physics, engineering, computer science, and mathematics, unparalleled opportunities for hands-on training, research experience, and skill development in quantum technologies, thereby enhancing their employability and career prospects. Researchers and scientists engaged in quantum research will benefit from the advanced infrastructure, collaborative environment, and access to cutting-edge resources, enabling them to push the boundaries of knowledge and make significant contributions to the field. Additionally, it will also support and provide resources for faculty members from other colleges and institutions who are unable to carry out capital-intensive research.

The Quantum Technology Lab will integrate cryogenic control chip with qubits, single photon sources, and detectors, and address reliability challenges in quantum technologies. The lab will provide a platform for interdisciplinary research, industry collaborations, and the exchange of knowledge, which will cultivate a dynamic ecosystem for innovation. Its significance will extend beyond the advancement of scientific understanding, and will empower India to compete globally and harness the power of quantum technologies for socio-economic growth.