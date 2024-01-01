‘Same sex marriage verdict by SC shameful’ 

January 01, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The same-sex marriage verdict is the “most shameful” judgement by the Supreme Court in many years, said Colin Gonsalves, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India and founder of Human Rights Law Network.

Mr. Gonsalves was in Bengaluru recently to speak on “Supreme Court, a guardian of constitutional rights: A critical assessment” at the Alternative Law Forum. Expressing strong views on the stance taken by the Supreme Court on several issues recently, Mr. Gonsalves did not mince words.

“If a dominant group of society attacks the minority group, often you find that the government is on the side of the majority group. But the Supreme Court has to protect the minority point of view,” he said, adding that the judgement of the Supreme Court has caused much anguish to the people.

In October, the Supreme Court declined to legalise same-sex marriage leaving it to the Parliament to legislate on it. A five-judge constitution bench ruled that the right to marry was not fundamental and hence the court could not intervene. Pointing out the verdicts of Apex Courts in South Africa, the UK and Canada which ruled in favour of same-sex marriage, he said the SC should have followed suit.

Mr. Gonsalves also lashed out against the recent verdict by the Supreme Court which upheld the abrogation of Article 370 that earlier gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

“The Article 370 judgment is deplorable. To say that when under presidential rule, parliament can act without taking the views of the assembly of the state, change a state into a union territory, and change the character of the state is a deplorable judgement,“ said Mr Gonsalves.

“We cannot confidently say that the Supreme Court is an independent institution, which is what it prides itself on... The Supreme Court should speak for the majority and the minority,” he said. He added that if the situation continues, people will lose faith in the institution.

On violence in Manipur

He also came down heavily on the state on the issue of riots in Manipur.

“The Manipur violence is state-sponsored. Nationwide riots, including the 2002 Gujarat riots, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the 1992-93 Bombay riots, were all state-sponsored. You won’t have a riot if the state’s chief minister and home minister don’t want it,“ he said. Slamming the Manipur government for the riots in the state he accused the Chief Minister of being responsible for the it and the home minister of supporting it.

“If the Chief Minister gives an order to the DGP, these riots will stop in 48 hours. But here, the police in Manipur are the people who are helping the rioters. The saddest thing is that the judiciary has not been effective in stopping the killings and rehabilitating the victims,“ he said.

“It affects tribal women, children, and men. Women get raped, around 175 tribals were killed, and nobody cared. After eight months, we still don’t know if an FIR has been filed or if anybody has been arrested or charge-sheeted,“ he added.

SC can do magic

Reiterating that the SC can do magic if it wants to, he said the question is whether the judiciary wants to help. He expressed his shock at the inaction from the Supreme Court despite the issue coming before it several times in the last 10 months ever since the riots started.

“The judiciary should have the courage to act against the state and the central government. They should dare to take the state and central government to task. But we are not seeing that courage. Maybe they will act in the future. But when?” he asked.