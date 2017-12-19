Sambar deer falls off bridge, dies

A five-year-old female sambar deer died after falling off the National Highway-4 bridge at Oorukere in Tumakuru district on Tuesday.
Frightened by the vehicular movement on the NH, it fell over the bridge and died around 6.30 a.m. Passers-by, who witnessed this, rushed to the animal’s aid and tried to save it by pouring water in its mouth.
Assistant Conservator of Forests Thimmaiah D. told The Hindu that the sambar deer sustained injuries on its head, neck and legs and had died. The forest officials suspect that it may have strayed near the NH from a nearby coconut farm in search of food.
