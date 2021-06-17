Salesman gets threat calls from rowdy in prison

Bengaluru

17 June 2021 22:44 IST

A habitual offender, who was arrested for robbing and attempting to murder a salesman in August 2019, allegedly threatened the victim to withdraw the case while in Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara, where he is an undertrial.

The Chamarajapet police have registered another FIR against the accused, Anil Kumar Chandala, 28, for criminal intimidation, based on a complaint filed by the victim, Satish K.

According to the police, Kumar, who has several criminal cases pending against him, attacked Satish with a lethal weapon on August 21 last year, while he was alone at home and robbed him of cash and gold.

Advertising

Advertising

“Despite being arrested, Kumar continued to harass Satish from prison by calling him from different numbers and threatening him with dire consequences unless he withdrew the case and not depose in front of the magistrate. He also started demanding money from him for legal expenses. Unable to bear the harassment, Satish contacted the police and filed a complaint,” said a police officer.

The police booked a non-cognizable report and later informed the court seeking permission to book an FIR against Kumar.