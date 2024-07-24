Salesman convicted in fatal accident traced after six years

The Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police on Wednesday (July 24) tracked down a 38-year-old salesman of a medical shop who was convicted in a fatal accident case and had been on the run for the last six years.

The accused, Dinesh, a native of Tumakuru district, was tracked down by the police based on the court’s direction. Dinesh had changed his location and was living under a different identity, the police said.

According to the police, Dinesh, while riding a motorcycle, allegedly knocked down a moped rider on Malleshpalya main road in 2012. The moped rider, identified as Gurappa, 54, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed at the hospital.

The JB Nagar traffic police booked the accused under rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence and filed a chargesheet before the 6th Metropolitan Magistrate Traffic Court.

The court, after completion of the hearing, convicted Dinesh to undergo 1.2 years of simple imprisonment with a fine of ₹ 2,000 in 2015. Dinesh challenged the order at the city civil court, which upheld the court order in 2018.

Based on the order, the court directed the police to produce Dinesh, but he had vacated his house and escaped. The case did not reach its logical conclusion as it was COVID-19 time, but the court took cognizance recently and directed the police to track down the accused.

Based on the court’s direction, a team of police went to his hometown to secure him, but by then, the accused had escaped from there, too.

Pursuing the case further, the police, with the help of the CDR and tower location for a month, tracked down Dinesh from a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.