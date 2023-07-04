Salesman and brother arrested for cooking up robbery story to pocket cash in Bengaluru

July 04, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Byatarayanapura police on Monday, July 4, arrested a 23-year-old salesman of a mobile shop and his elder brother for cooking up a robbery story to pocket the cash which he was carrying to the shop on a scooter.

The accused Shabaaz, 23 was working as a salesman at a wholesale mobile shop owned by Abubakar in Kasturbanagar. On June 28, Abubakar, based on an order, asked Shabaaz to deliver a few sets of mobile phones to different shops in KR Puram and get the money. He also asked Mohammed, another new salesman, to accompany Shabaaz.

The accused hatched a plan to pocket the money and roped in his elder brother Azeez. As per the plan, while Shabaaz and Mohammed were returning to the shop with the cash on a scooter, he came down on Mysuru road flyover and took a deviation on a cross road instead of taking the straight road to the shop.

While moving on the cross road, the accused as per the plan, stopped the scooter and posing as a policeman asked them to open the boot space to check on drugs. Shabaaz pretended to be scared and followed his instruction and the accused picked up the cash bag, threatened the duo with dire consequences not to follow and sped away.

Pretending to be under shock, Shabaaz called Abubakar and narrated the story, following which a complaint was filed with the jurisdictional Byatarayanapura police .

The police took up the probe and upon questioning Shabaaz, found many loose ends and variations in the narration. Out of suspicion as to why Shabaaz took a deviation against the usual straight road, the police checked his call record details. The CDR details found he had called Azeez many times before and after the incident and Azeez’s tower location was also found in the scene of crime around the same time.

Getting some leads about his involvement, the police took Shabaaz into custody and detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime. The police arrested the duo and recovered the cash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Division) Lakshman Nimbargi appreciated the police team for cracking the case successfully.

